The final of the 2019 Ngboejeogu Champions League comes up on Thursday at the Ngbo Central School Pitch, Ohaukwu Ebonyi State between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

To get to the final, Real Madrid defeated F.C Barcelona 2-1, while Chelsea edged out Liverpool 3-1 in the second semi final.

Tournament Director, Coach Uwa Cyprian, a former coach of Ebonyi Angels F.C emphasised that many talents were discovered during the championship.

He disclosed that those discovered in the course of the competition would be camped for national competitions while some exceptional talents would be recommended for teams in the Nigeria League.

Highlights of the final ceremony will witness presentation of trophy, medals and prizes to MVP, clubs, and officials as well as an award to Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Ogai, as the Ambassador of youth development and sports in Ngbo.

Coach Cyprian expressed delight that the aim of the championship was achieved, stressing that throughout the competition, there was no case of social disorder in Ngboejeogu in particular and Ohaukwu at large.