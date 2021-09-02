From Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Thursday handed over vocational starter packs to 40 women drawn from its host communities in Asset Management North, covering Kogi and Edo States.

Prior to now, the company trained the women in five different vocations in 2016 as part of its women empowerment scheme. They are makeup artistry, fashion and design, computer, catering and hair dressing.

However, they were not given their starter packs due to some logistics challenges.

Presenting the starter packs in Abuja, Seyi Omotowa, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company, said the NGC organized the empowerment workshop for its host communities to empower women in its host communities so that they can contribute positively to their families, communities, state and nation at large.

Omotowa who was represented by the Executive Director, Support Services NGC, Mrs Uche Ossai said that the company as a responsible and responsive organization, was committed to building a strong and long-term relationship with its host communities.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative prioritizes their well-being, and it is for this reason we have gathered here today.

“It can be recalled by participants here that an empowerment workshop was organized in 2016, where you were all in attendance and trained in different vocations such as fashion and design, computer, catering, hair dressing and makeup artistry.

“A total of 40 Women between the age bracket of 20-40 years were selected from the communities by their community leaders and trained.

“The delivery of these starter packs to you today demonstrates NGC’s dedication to delivering on its promises, notwithstanding the time lag caused by budgetary restrictions and internal restructuring. I implore you to make the best possible use of the materials provided to you today to financially empower yourself,” Omotowa stated. He added: “On our part as a company, we shall continue to solicit for your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace in order to support our business growth aspirations for the benefit of our people in this community and Nigerians generally.”

He appreciated the traditional rulers, community leadership and the participants for their patience and understanding, stressing that it has further strengthened the existing cordial relationship with NGC and its host communities.

Representative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Deputy Manager, Community Impact Investment, Mrs. Helen Nkwo, appreciated NGC for her outstanding disposition in meeting the commitments to its host communities urging the company to sustain the tempo.

While charging traditional rulers and community leaders to uphold the prevailing peace in their various domains, he admonished the beneficiaries to put to judicious use the starter packs to the benefit of society.

The traditional ruler of Ugbekpe-Ekperi in Edo State who was represented by Idaewor Simeon, commended NGC for fulfilling its promises to the people of its host communities.

The Olu-Apata of Apata in Lokoja, Kogi State, His Royal Highness(Dr,) Frederick Balogun JP also appreciated NGC for the handover of the starter packs to the beneficiaries.

He also solicited the cooperation of other traditional rulers and community leaders in ensuring that peace exists in their domain for NGC to thrive in their businesses.

Chief Berida Ibitomola who represented HRH. Bajana of Obajana Kingdom in Kogi State, thanked NGC for the goodwill to its host community and the state in general.

