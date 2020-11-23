The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), umbrella body of all editors in Nigeria, would hold this year’s edition of its annual flagship conference, the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, ANEC, on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

A statement by Ken Ugbeche, social and publicity secretary, said this year’s edition will be VIRTUAL (Via Zoom) and it will be for one day.

Themed: Media, People and Covid-19: How to Create Sustainability in the Digital Era, president of the Guild, Mr. Mustapha Isah, explained that NGE had to adjust the conference in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant safety protocols of social distancing, virtual communication, among others.

ANEC 2020 is the 16th in the series and will be chaired by Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, Fellow of the Guild and Chairman of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers among other publications.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr Steve Nwosu, said this year’s edition is essentially a capacity building session to be keynoted by Mr. Taiwo Obe, Fellow of the Guild and Founder/Director, The Journalism Clinic, a Lagos-based journalism training centre with international affiliations.

According to Mr. Nwosu, the choice of the theme was deliberate. “The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to an already distressed media industry, shrinking revenues both from advertising and readership,” Mr. Nwosu said.