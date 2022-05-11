From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Journalists have been tasked to raise the bar in executing their responsibilities as the watchdog of the society by always grilling politicians and public servants on their performance in office.

They were advised not to seek to make them comfortable, but always put them on their toes on issues of public interest and performance of their duties.

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Mustapha Isah, gave the charge at South-South Town Hall meeting organised by the editors in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Isah said the meeting was organised to assess media performance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy, aggregate citizens verdict and set agenda for the future.

He condemned a situation where governors who have no appreciable track records of performance in their states, put themselves forward to be elected into higher positions.