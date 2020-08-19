The Nigeria Guild of Editors, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and others have have expressed grief over the death of Mallam Wada Maida. He died in his home in Abuja on Monday at the age of 70.

In a statement by Mustapha Isah, president and Mary Atolagbe, general secretary, NGE described the late Maida as a thorough-bred professional, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession. His achievements as President of the Guild will never be forgotten. “The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession.

“He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur.

“Though, his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Mallam Wada Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a Reporter, Editor, Editor – in – Chief, Managing Director and Publisher.”

The Guild expressed its condolences to his family, colleagues as well as the government and people of Katsina State.

He was until his death, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI).

He was also the Chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper.

The accomplished journalist served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, as military Head of State between December 31, 1983 and August 26, 1985.

He was appointed Managing Director of NAN in 1994, after serving for nine years as its Editor- in- Chief.

Born in Katsina State on March 5, 1950, Mallam Wada Maida was admitted into the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in 1971, Indiana School of Mass Communication between 1972 and 1975 and Aberdeen College of Commerce, UK between 1975 and 1977.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, former Abia Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Kalu acknowledged the robust contributions of the deceased to the media profession across the globe and stressed that the late media guru will be remembered for his objectivity in the course of his professional career.

He pointed out that the death of Maida is a painful loss not only to the media industry but Nigeria at large, adding that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Katsina state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and other professional bodies over the sad loss.

He said, “the death of Mallam Wada Maida, Chairman of Board of Directors of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is a huge loss to the country. The deceased contributed to nation building through his professional career.

“He was gentle, calm, objective and forthright in his endeavours. The late Maida lived a fulfilled life and left behind worth legacies” The former governor while praying to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus, urged the Maida family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said he received the news of Malam Wada’s passing with profound shock and sadness.