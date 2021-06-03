Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have congratulated the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa and other members of the executives over their re-electiom.

At their biennial convention held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano, the editors re-elected Isah as president.

In the new executives are Mallam Ali M. Ali, Deputy President (North); Editor of Thisday, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, Vice President (West); Mr. Samuel Egbala, Vice President (East) and Habibi Nuhu, Vice President (North) among others.

Isa defeated his opponent, Victoria Ibanga after polling 176 votes against Ibanga’s 54 votes.

Lawan said in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja: “The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections are a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs.

“You therefore deserve plaudits for living up to the high expectations that society has of you as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“In that light, I enjoin you to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as you discharge your critical role of gate keeping in your various media organisations.

“The Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical period of our national development.” Lawan said.

In his reaction, Kalu, in a congratulatory message to the re-elected Isa and returning, new executive members of the guild, also hailed the peaceful election of the NGE in Kano.

He appealed to media practitioners to embrace the doctrine of the profession for the sake of building a decent society.

The chief whip acknowledged the role of media in nation building and stressed that the role of media in sustaining Nigeria’s growing democracy could not be undermined.

“I am delighted to congratulate the re-elected President, Mustapha Isa and executive members of NGE.

“The NGE is a key stakeholder in nation building.

“The media has a strategic role to play in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The leadership of the umbrella body of editors is made up of credible, respected and brilliant professionals who have the capacity to drive the affairs of the media body.

“I wish the executives and members of the NGE continued success in their endeavours.”

Kalu called on stakeholders in the media industry to sustain their support for the NGE, adding that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of press freedom.

Tinubu charged them not only to work for their union and members, but also for the country.

He said the executive committee has a tremendous responsibility as the pacesetters for editors and, by extension, guardians of both journalistic freedom and quality to ensure the editors perform their work according to the best standards of the profession.

“The committee must ensure journalists perform with utmost maturity and responsibility for which they are aptly called the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“It’s only by so doing will they publish true and objective news and issue meaningful commentary while beating back the menaces of fake news, hate speech and biased reporting. Let us do more to improve the critical organisations and institutions of our country, particularly at this time.

“Once again, I congratulate the new officers of the NGE. I wish them a most successful tenure.”