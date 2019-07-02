The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed deep loss and unquantifiable sadness over the death of its Deputy President, Mallam Umar Saidu Tudunwada.

Tudunwada died in an auto crash on Sunday.

Tudunwada, immediate-past managing director of Kano Radio Corporation, died while returning from a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) held in Abuja. The accident occurred at Kura town, in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was said to be traveling with one of his wives, a daughter and driver who all survived the accident. The trio are at present receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

NGE said in its tribute: “The depth of our sense of loss is as profound as it is shocking. UST-as we will always refer to him, was a trailblazer, an indefatigable and quintessential journalist/broadcaster. His sudden death left us all reeling and at a loss for words. Yet, in all things, we must remember to continue to give gratitude to the Almighty God, who knows best!

“His unopposed emergence as the deputy NGE president at the last convention in Lagos, on May 4, 2019, spoke volumes of the high regard, respect and affection he enjoyed as an invaluable contributor to matters of the Guild!

“UST: We will undoubtedly miss you. Adieu to a goodly human being! We take comfort in the faith that Allah loves you more and will reserve a place for you in Jannatul Firdaus!”

He was a former principal editor at the then CTV, now Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV). UST was also a broadcaster with Voice of America and freelance correspondent for the Hausa and English services of Deutsche-Welle, as well as editor of Concern Magazine.

He served twice as special assistant, Media and Publicity to former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as well as secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Council.