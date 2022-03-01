The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has charged journalists to redouble efforts in discharging their duties as critical stakeholders in strengthening the country’s democracy.

The NGE president, Mr Mustapha Isah, made the call at a town hall meeting on agenda setting for sustainable development in Yola, damage State, yesterday.

Isah said that some of the duties performed by the media included agenda setting, serving as watchdogs of the society and holding public office holders accountable for good governance.

“The Guild believes that democracy remains the best form of government because it guarantees freedom and it has the ability to correct its own mistakes if the people don’t go to sleep after elections.

“The media as a watchdog of the society owes it as a duty to monitor governance and hold public office holders accountable to the people who elected them,” he said.

He said the meeting was the third in the series, with the first two held in Lagos and Kano under the NGE/US Embassy capacity building programme for editors in the South-West and North-West zones.