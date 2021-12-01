The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) begins its town hall meeting in the South-West geo-political zone tomorrow at De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with a theme: ‘’Agenda Setting For Sustainable Democratic Culture.’’

The main objective of the meeting, which is supported by the US Embassy in Nigeria, is to assess the media performance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy – citizens’ verdict and outlining media agenda for the future.

In a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the professional body of all editors in Nigeria, said the meeting will also provide a platform for the media’s stakeholders to remind editors and other media managers of the sacred duties they are tasked to perform by the constitution on behalf of the citizens.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Drawing copious examples from democracies around the world, the statement added that the meeting, will be taken across the six geo-political zones of the country, is expected to instil in the editors the need to perform their duties with the highest form of standard and sense of responsibility.

“The town hall meeting will provide a platform for media stakeholders to undertake self-introspection and also begin a conversation on a framework for media regulation, which will not only have their buy-in but also improve the standard for media practice in Nigeria thereby reducing, if not eliminate, incidents of sub-standard and unprofessional reportage in the Nigerian media.

“Such conversations and hopefully eventual adoption of self-regulatory framework could also have a regional spin-off whereby countries within the region, and indeed Africa, could be encouraged to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian example, as was the case with the adoption of a Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria subsequently having a positive spin-off in Ghana’’, the NGE added.

Those invited for the meeting, which will be followed by a two-day capacity building for editors, are leading pro-democracy/human rights activists in the zone, renowned scholars from the academic community, pro-media rights groups, students from different higher institutions, faith groups, members of the international community and the media.

On the expected impact of the meeting and the capacity building workshop, the NGE said a pool of Nigerian editors and media managers would be galvanised and would be committed to the highest ethical standard and taking robust actions to ensure same.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .