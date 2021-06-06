From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) agreement with Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) was not binding on the Rivers State government.

The governor noted how unfortunate it is that the NGF signed an agreement with the striking members of JUSUN, on behalf of state governments and no one consulted with the Rivers State Government on the issues in contention.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Senate Building of the Rivers State University and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the College of Medical Sciences yesterday, Governor Wike stated that whatever NGF signed was not binding on state governors.

“Rivers State Government has implemented financial autonomy for the Legislature and the Judiciary. The Judiciary has collected first and second quarters of their capital fund. We still use our money to do infrastructure for them. In spite of that, we release and give to them their capital expenditure,” the governor said.

Noting that the state government had commenced implementation of the “No work, No pay” policy. Wike reiterated that he would never sign any agreement with the JUSUN because both judicial and legislative arms of government in the state were enjoying full autonomy.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum is not a government. It is an association of governors to share ideas and not to sign agreement on behalf of state governments. Even when they say something, I will have to come back to the state and call the State Executive Council meeting, and we will take it as our resolution that this is what we are going to do. So, whatever they have signed with JUSUN, let me tell you people, it is not binding on Rivers State government.”