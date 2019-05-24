Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his emergence as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, expressed delight that Dr. Fayemi’s choice was by consensus, indicating the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

He urged the new chairman to see his election as a unique opportunity to forge a deeper harmonious and fruitful working relationship not only with the Federal Government, but also with other arms and tiers of government.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Issa-Onilu, noted that the NGF’s unanimous election of Fayemi to lead the Forum till 2021 “is, indeed, a right choice judging by his proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister and governor.

“Since its establishment, the non-partisan NGF has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the Change Agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate.

“The APC wishes Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure and look forward to cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration. This undoubtedly will ensure the successful implementation of the Next Level plans for our collective progress as a country,” the party said.

In the same vein, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, congratulated Fayemi on his emergence.

A statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said Fayemi’s emergence was well deserved to him and the people of Ekiti.

He said: “I congratulate Governor Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as NGF chairman.

“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal. Once again, you have my best wishes.”

Governor Fayemi assured that the NGF under his watch will address all issues that come its way “as amicably as possible in the overall interest” of the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, he expressed readiness to build on the commitment of his predecessors by ensuring states have a strong partnership with the Federal Government as federating units.

He said his election as chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as deputy showed that the Forum represents Nigeria regardless of political persuasion.

The new chairman pledged that states would be strengthened to make them more dedicated to the citizens, adding that this will also become beneficial to the country at large.

“My colleague, Tambuwal and I, are delighted at the choice made by our colleagues this evening by consensus, the confidence reposed in us and in accepting this onerous responsibility that has been handed over to us, we promise our colleagues that we will step into the big shoes that Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara State governor will be leaving behind and build on the success story of this forum right from Governor Abdulahi Adamu through Governor Victor Attah, Lucky Igbinedion, Bukola Saraki and Governor Rotimi Amaechi before Governor Yari who so selflessly served this forum in the last four years.

“We will build on this commitment with strong partnership with the Federal Government as federating unit and thrash out issues as amicably as possible in the overall interest of our country.

“This is something that all parties of different persuasions have done and as you can see, the leadership comprises myself from the majority party, the ruling party, and Governor Tambuwal from the People’s Democratic Party. What is most important is that we are unanimously chosen and we represent Nigeria regardless of our political persuasion.

“What we are going to do will be in the overall interest of our country in ensuring our states are continuously strengthened; our country derives the benefit of strong dedicated states to our citizens and our partnership with all arms of government – federal government, the legislature and the development partners working with us in the overall interest of Nigerians,” Fayemi said.

The governor commended Nigerians for the 20 years of unbroken democratic rule in the country, saying it is an affirmation that Nigerians love democracy and are determined to make it work.