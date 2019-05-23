The Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has congratulated the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his emergence as the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Fayose, in a statement by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said Fayemi’s emergence as NGF Chairman was well deserved to him and the people of Ekiti.

He said; “I congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal.

“Once again, you have my best wishes.”