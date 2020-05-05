The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with Gov. Bello Masari of Katsina State, over the passing of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Fatima Maude at the age of 72 years.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, Chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, who is also the Plateau governor, described her death as painful.

In the message which was signed by Dr Makut Macham, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Lalong also condoled with Masari’s second wife Hajiya Zakiyya Aminu, saying that her mother would be remembered for her sacrifices to her family and her community.

The NGF chairman said the deceased trained her children in good morals and inculcated in them the virtues of godliness, piety, and service.

While praying for her soul to rest in peace, the Plateau governor also asked God to forgive her sins.

Lalong also commiserated with the government and people of Nasarawa state, over the death of a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Suleiman Adamu, who represented Nasarawa Central constituency.

He described as sad, the COVID-19 related passing of the lawmaker, saying he devoted his life to ensuring legislations for good governance of the state and the development of his constituency in particular.

He advised Nasarawa people to take solace that the deceased dedicated his life serving people at the grassroots.

In a related development, NGF has described the death of the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alh. Muhammad Ahmad Asha as a shock to the nation.

It described the death of the 71-year-old emir as a sad event and a great loss to the emirate and the state, noting that he contributed toward peace in Zamfara.

He said the deceased made intellectual contributions to the development of the country during his days as an accountant and auditor.

Lalong prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)