From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), yesterday, met to discuss potential opportunities for collaboration towards promoting fiscal responsibility at the sub-national level.

Only 18 states, so far, have been able to domesticate the fiscal responsibility law in their domains.

FRC Chairman, Victor Muruako, stressed that it was imperative to encourage states to adopt fiscal responsibility into law.

He expressed believe that the way to start is to begin at regional basis before encouraging other states to key in.

Muruako said, for now, the commission has been engaging with states by providing technical assistance.

He, however, said collaboration with NGF, will ensure the study of fiscal responsibility is taken to the grassroots.

He said they would nominate two to three persons to work with the NGF office, adding that for the nation, fiscal responsibility is important and must be keyed into by all states.