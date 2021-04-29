From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) on Thursday met to discuss potential opportunities for collaboration towards promoting fiscal responsibility at the sub-national level.

Only 18 states so far have been able to dometicate the fiscal responsibility law in their domains.

The Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, on his remarks stressed that it was imperative to encourage states to adopt fiscal responsibility into law.

He expressed believe that the way to start is to is to begin at regional basis before encouraging other states to key in.

Muruako said for now, the Commission has been engaging with states by providing technical assistance.

He, however, said collaboration with NGF, will ensure the study of fiscal responsibility is taken to the grassroots.

The Chairman of FRC said that going forward, they would nominate two to three persons to work with the NGF office, adding that for the nation, fiscal responsibility is very important and must be keyed into by all states.

In his remarks, the DG of NGF, Asishana Okauru said that there was a clear nexus between the mandate of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and that of NGF, which the states can benefit from management of their debt portfolio.