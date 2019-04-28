From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum Secretariat is organizing a five-day induction programme for newly-elected and returning governors.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the programme, which will hold between April 28 and May 1, will be an interactive one.

According to him, the aim of the programme is to provide support for the incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them transit from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

The NGF spokesman further explained that the programme will feature plenary presentations and discussions by key stakeholders with diverse experiences. He said: “This is aimed at generating conversation among the newly elected Governors, respected national and international leaders, heads of national institutions and development partners, among others.”

He disclosed that critical stakeholders, including current and past governors of Nigeria and the United States, would be on hand to provide opportunity for Nigerian governors to, not only network with national and global leaders, but also to gather useful information that will help them transit into their new roles as chief executives of states.

“It is expected that all the Governors will, at the end of their induction, have their knowledge and skills honed on the nuances of governance to better equip them to hit the ground running,” he added.

The one-day summit for the governors’ spouses, he said, was designed to build their capacity to enable them develop and utilize their platforms to address critical issues affecting their states with specific focus on social intervention issues.

According to him, the programme will kick off with a banquet dinner at the Transcorp Hilton Sunday evening.