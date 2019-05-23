Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State deputy governor Hon. Maniru, Muhammad Dan’iya, (Sardaunan Kware), has congratulated the newly- elected Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Dan’iya also felicitated with the state governor and his political principal, Alhaji Aminu, Waziri Tambuwal, for emerging as the vice-chairman of the forum.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, and released to journalists in the state on Thursday.

Dan-iya described the duo as exemplary leaders in their respective regions and to a larger context, the Nigerian politics.

“Having Dr Fayemi and Governor Tambuwal to spearhead the leadership of Nigerian governors for the next dispensation will translate to good work, teamwork and realigning the current political structure of the governor’s forum for effective performance to the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

“Once more, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto I congratulate the duo for this accomplishment as we pray the journey they are about to undertake would be smooth, fruitful and be a lasting solution to most of Nigerian’s problems,” he added.