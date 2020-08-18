Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, has said the 36 states governors supported the judicial autonomy.

Fayemi, who is also Ekiti State governor, said he had led delegation on behalf of the forum to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Mohammad, and the Court of Appeal president, Monica Dongban-Mensem, to reach a common front on the modality for the implementation across the states of the federation.

Fayemi spoke, yesterday, while playing host to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president-elect, Olumide Akpata, at his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi said judicial reform remains the engine room of any democracy, saying necessary reforms must be undertaken in the judiciary to promote the rule of law.

“One thing that is a priority to us in NGF is judicial autonomy. Nigeria governors are for judicial autonomy, but the contention had always been the modality for implementation.

“I have met with the CJN and Court of Appeal president to work out the modalities for implementation to be in such a way that will be mutually beneficial. We consider judicial autonomy a critical component of our democratic growth and we must ensure it happens.

“In Ekiti here, matters of Justice Sector Reforms are so dear to our heart and we are ready to work with NBA to fast track action on this for the sake of our judiciary,” he said.