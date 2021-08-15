The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has eulogised the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, describing him as “a forthright leader, keen on results.”

NLC stated this in a letter signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, to congratulate the Minister on his 69th birthday.

The umbrella body of trade unions in Nigeria praised Ngige for rising up to his responsibilities in the Federal Ministry of Labour in spite of the pressure from numerous labour disputes brought before him on a daily basis.

Part of the congratulatory letter read: “On behalf of my family and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), I would wish to congratulate you on your 69th birthday, a threshold irthday.

“For one with multiple caps on his head, the take off perspective becomes an issue for us. However, taking advantage of our long association with you through your years as Governor of Anambra State (where you excelled) and a ranking Senator with passion for Labour, to your latest duty post as the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, we can confidently say that you have been a forthright leader, keen on results.

“You have borne the burden of leadership with equanimity and without shirking your responsibility, especially at the Federal Ministry of Labour, where it is all work and only work! We note with sincerity that in spite of the deluge of disputes brought before you every other day, you have never lost your cool under pressure.”

NLC added: “In the course of our relationship with you, we have disagreed, and we will continue to do when the need arises. However, this does not preclude us from stating ambiguously that you are an extraordinary man with incredible energy and patience, one who does not shy away from a fight.”