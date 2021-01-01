From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has accused Anambra State Government of instigating and fuelling intra-communal crisis in his Alor community of Idemili South Local Government Area for political reasons.

He alleged that the tussle over the community’s traditional stool and of the town’s union government, which had lasted eight years, were the creations of the state government.

The minister made the accusation during the community’s annual general meeting and thanksgiving ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church field.

Ngige, a former governor of the state and former senator for Anambra Central Senatorial, also accused the state government of disobeying court judgments which favoured Alor People’s Assembly, led by Uzoma Igbonwa as president general.

“The executive came through a court ordered election which we did in February 17, 2019 based on the constitution, and the Anambra State government appealed that decision at the Court of Appeal.

“Some people in this town went to the Court of Appeal and said they were caretakers. How can a caretaker man be going on appeal? What is your own there? You want to be caretaker forever?

“They started putting caretakers here since 2012. For eight years, they have been putting caretaker in Alor as a political weapon. We will come back to that because I will send a message to the governor and Anambra State government. I have been governor and I know what is involved there. You don’t treat a community like that. There are so many communities in Anambra State that are living in bondage without democratic government at their level.

“Anambra State government should leave Alor alone. We are practicing democracy here. We want to be electing our town’s government. And from our town’s government, we want to elect who also will be our Igwe as per our Alor people’s constitution. You can’t impose people on us,” Ngige said.

In his response, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said all the issues raised were subject of litigations in different courts and as such, it would be improper for him to comment on them.

APA President General, Uzoma Igbonwa, praised Ngige for his efforts towards the development of the town, and numerous donations he had made, including the palliatives donated to 1,000 families to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic on them.