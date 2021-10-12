From Aloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu

Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Senator Andy Uba, yesterday, said Senator Chris Ngige remains in its fold as the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Anambra State and the party’s Board of Trustees for the November 6, 2021 election.

SUAGCO in a press statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Afam Ogene, said the clarification became necessary as a result of the falsehood allegedly dished out by the APGA social media team in the state.

“Instead of squarely confronting the security challenges facing the state, social media miscreants trying to justify the N300 million capital outlay for propaganda, have continued to pollute the political atmosphere with incredulous tales that only beggars believe.

“Titled ‘Chris Ngige backs out of Andy Uba project,’ and reportedly authored by Comrade Ignatius Oramali, the APGA social media team went to the ridiculous degree of stating that the unfounded gibberish was based on an alleged recruitment of IPOB members to murder prominent Anambrarians to snatch the state by force.

“It is laughable that in their haste to throw just about any dart in the direction of Senator Uba and the APC, they forgot that their principal, Gov. Willie Obiano, had already absolved every Anambra citizen of culpability in the mayhem ravaging the state.

“Two days ago, Gov Obiano said that those behind the killings were not from Anambra State, and that no Anambra person would go to this extent.

“For the APGA desperados, however, no name or authority is sacred in the execution of their ‘one day, one propaganda’ strategy upon which their media campaign is hinged.

“Else, they ought to have known that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige remains the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State, and sits as chair of the party’s Board of Trustees for the November 6, 2021 election.

“In addition, the Minister’s closest associate, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, is head of the campaign’s finance directorate, while his younger brother, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, heads the legal arm. This is in addition to having his cousin, Emeka Okafor, Ide Nnobi, as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC.

“We wish to advise the APGA e-rats that next time they decide to pick a target to shore up the dwindling profile of their party, they must look beyond the Minister who is renowned wit hin Nigeria, and beyond, as one person who has enormous capacity to say his mind at any time, and on any issue.

“To attempt, therefore, to drag the esteemed name of our leader into issues that do not concern him is taking politicking too far. It is a blend of slapstick and sentimental infantilism for which we feel that this level of APGA’s shamelessness is extremely nauseating. Suffice to say, it is a disposition we would not take kindly next time,” the statement noted.

