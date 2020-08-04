Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Imeobi Igbo Forum, a pan-Igbo grassroots sociocultural organisation, has condemned the recent attack on the person of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during a probe of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the National Assembly.

In a statement, yesterday, by the President of the forum, Mike Ikegulu, and Secretary, Chibuike Nwabueze, the forum urged House of Representatives members to call their colleague, James Faleke, to order, saying people, who, by happenstance, found themselves at the federal legislature, should not use their positions to embarrass other citizens.

“We urge the House of Representatives to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the unwarranted attack on Ngige by Faleke. We also urge the House to call Faleke to order; because some questions put across by Faleke were clearly aimed at ridiculing the minister.

“What had the NSITF enquiry got to do with elections in the minister’s constituency?

“The minister has done much good for this country as to deserve the respect of Faleke and all Nigerians; having brought honour to the country in international labour matters, and maintained peace at the local labour market,” the group said.