By Magnus Eze, Enugu and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has raised concerns over the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in Anambra State yesterday.

He said that at about 4:25p.m yesterday, the election was yet to commence in the 326 wards of the 21 councils in the state.

He, therefore, called for the postponement of the primary election to Tuesday, June 29.

The minister said that the postponement of the primary election became imperative to enable the party members across the state to participate, as well as give enough room for the committee members to resolve contentious issues raised by the aspirants.

A statement issued by Senator Chris Ngige Media Office at Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, said that the minister who is also the leader of the party in the state, has already made his position known to the Chairman of the Primary Committee for the Anambra State Governorship election and the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Senator Ngige in his note to the governor said: “ Your Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of the Anambra State Primary Committee, good day. As I write you now, 4:25p.m, Saturday, 26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor with two electoral wards and there is no sign of any governorship primary election. My inquiries and investigation show that the story is the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state.

“As a result, most party members have left for home, having waited since 8:00a.m. I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and I’ll advise you call the panel members to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th to also enable you tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.”

Meanwhile, the Chris Uba faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also yesterday, at St Paul’s Primary School field, Awka, the state capital, elected Dr. Ugochukwu Uba, standard bearer of the party for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Four aspirants were present at the primary organized by the Chris Uba-led PDP, and included: Walter Okeke, Godwin Maduka, Ugochukwu Uba and Jonny Maduafokwa.

A total of 665 accredited delegates drawn from among the wards, LGAs and state executives of the party participated in the election, where Senator Uba emerged with 275 votes.

In his speech after he was elected, Senator Ugochukwu, the former senator who represented Anambra South District, thanked the party and the delegates for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag just as he pledged to transform Anambra State if elected governor.

