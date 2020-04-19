The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mallam Abba Kyari.

Ngige also expressed his deepest sympathies for the immediate family of the late presidential aide as they mourn his demise.

He condoled with Mamman Daura, the entire Kyari clan of Bama and the government and people of Borno State.

Ngige particularly consoled the President over the loss he felt in the death of his very close confidant and trusted aide.

The Labour Minister in a statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, said words may not suffice to express the loss he felt over the death of Kyari.

“At our future Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, the highly critical beneficial contributions of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari on fiscal and monetary issues, implementation of government policies and programmes, will be greatly missed.

“He is very highly educated and knowledgeable person, having garnered a lot of experience in the public and private sector as a very highly skilled and exposed manager of human and material resources.

“Hearing about the death of the Chief of Staff deeply saddened me. He was a patriotic and selfless Nigerian that devoted all his energy, experience and potentials to the service of our great nation, Nigeria.”