Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has condoled with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on the death of the Secretary General of the Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), Silas Adamu.

Ngige, who also commiserated with MHWUN, described Adamu’s death, his wife and daughter in a road accident, as very shocking and devastating.

Deputy Director and Head of Press, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, in a statement, said the minister expressed his deepest sympathies to the NLC, MHWUN and the immediate family of the deceased.

“On behalf of the entire members and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I send my condolences and deepest sympathies to the NLC and MHWUN on the tragic death of Adamu, his wife and daughter, in a fatal auto crash on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday, March 8.

“The news was very distressful and agonising to me. That his wife and daughter also died in the accident makes it more painful. I understand the pains and anguish that those who lost their loved ones are experiencing at this time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the NLC family and the immediate family of the deceased,” he said.