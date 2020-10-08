Bimbola Oyesola

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has condoled the President and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the government and people of Kano State on the loss of Ibrahim Khaleel.

Khaleel was until his death last night in Abuja, the ex-deputy president and Incumbent Treasurer, NLC, member representing NLC on the Board of the NSITF, President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and a prominent indigene ofWudil town of Kano State.

Khaleel died on Wednesday after he slumped while playing Badminton. He was rushed to National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed dead. He was buried in Wudil, yesterday.

The minister in separate letters to the President of NLC, AyubaWabba, Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje and Chairman, Board of NSITF, Prince Austin Enejamo-Isire, described Khaleel’s death as an irreplaceable loss of a diligent, strong, energetic and dynamic manager of men and material resources.

The minister said that the first time he met, the late Khaleel was in 2005 when he led a delegation of National NULGE and state officers from Anambra State to dialogue with him over the operation of local government administration in the then Anambra State.