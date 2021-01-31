Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has condoled with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over his father’s death, Arthur Okorie.

A statement from Ngige media office described Pa Okowa’s death as a huge loss but urged the governor to find consolation in the worthy life his father lived.

“I sympathise with you on the exit of your great father from this stage. I stand with you and your family as you mourn, feel and bear the great loss.

“We find comfort and consolation that he has gone to join the Saints triumphant in Heaven. His was a life well lived for which I must congratulate you,” Ngige said in the statement.

He urged the family to preserve Pa Okowa’s legacies by living his worthy examples, asking God to grant him eternal rest.