From Adanna Nnamani

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has debunked reports that he nominated his cousin, Emeka Okafor, a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the All Progressive Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for Anambra State elections.

A statement by Ngige’s media team, yesterday, said the minister would not go out of his way to nominate a PDP member as deputy governorship candidate for APC, simply because he is a cousin, adding that he had neither done so, nor been consulted to do so.

Party members and the general public were advised to ignore the piece of information which the statement described as “poisonous” and “a pollution intended to water down Senator Ngige’s known stand on the APC direct primaries that would have taken place on June 26, 2021.”

“We have intercepted from multiple angles in and out of the social media, a disparaging piece of propaganda to the effect that Senator Chris Ngige, Anambra State APC Leader has nominated a deputy governorship candidate for our dynamic chapter for the November 06,2021 governorship elections.

“Whereas, Ngige who serves as Minister of Labour and Employment, cannot deny that Emeka Okafor of, Ward 2, Nnobi in Idemili South LG is his cousin, he is in a position to confirm that this cousin of his is not a member of APC, but a registered and card-carrying member of PDP till date, whose name is not in APC register, except as may be forged.

“That being the case, Senator Ngige, true to character, will not go out of his way to nominate a PDP member as deputy governorship candidate for APC, simply because he is a cousin and has neither done so, nor been consulted to do so.

“Party members and the general public are advised to clean up this piece of poisonous information from their minds, where such pollution exists, as it is intended to water down Ngige’s known stand on the APC direct primaries that would have taken place on June 26,2021. Once again, it is important that all information being peddled at this time should be cross-checked for veracity” the statement read.

