Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige, yesterday, dismissed reports trending on social media that he has been mobilizing to replace Willie Obiano as Governor of Anambra State.

In the statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, the Minister described the report as baseless and unfounded, attributing the rumour to an unnamed APC chieftain in Anambra.

Ngige said he owed no apology to anybody for pitching tent with loyal and faithful members of APC in Anambra State from inception in 2012, who were once tagged “Boko Haram members” for supporting their great party.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Dr Chris Ngige OON has been drawn to a news item in the Daily Post and trending in the Social Media that the Minister wants to contest and have been mobilising to replace the incumbent Governor Obiano.

“Although this utterly mischievous and deceitful report was not credited to anybody in particular, the Minister wants to make it clear that he has not at any time told anybody that he wants to contest for the Anambra governorship seat, neither has he overtly or covertly shown any interest.

“Senator Ngige wishes to make it known that he is very busy with his duties as the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment and member of Federal Cabinet in charge of the various parastatals and other establishments under the Ministry”