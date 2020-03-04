Simeon Mpamugoh

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has commended the efforts of Johnbosco Onunkwo in the development of sports in Anambra State.

The minister gave the commendation last weekend when he accompanied philanthropist and oil mogul, Onunkwo, for the commissioning of a Premium Lawn Tennis Court built by the Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, at the City Sports Club, Amawbia, Awka.

Ngige, who was joined in the ceremony by the distinguished Senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, and other dignitaries, described the project as a gigantic contribution to sports development in Anambra State.

He said that the project would go a long way in reviving sports in the state, stressing that it marked another turning point in sports development in the annals of Anambra State.

Also speaking, Okafor noted that the project was a welcome development, urging well meaning Ndi Anambra and politicians to look beyond political affiliations in contributing to the overall development of the state.