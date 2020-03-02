Simeon Mpamugoh

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige has commended the efforts of Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo in the development of sports in Anambra State.

The minister gave the commendation last weekend when he accompanied philanthropist and oil mogul High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo for the commissioning of a Premium Lawn Tennis Court built by the Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation at the City Sports Club, Amawbia, Awka.

Ngige who was joined in the ceremony by the distinguished Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor and other dignitaries described the project as a gigantic contribution to sports development in Anambra State.

He said that the project would go a long way in reviving sports in the state stressing that it marked another turning point in sports development in the annals of Anambra State.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor noted that the project was a welcome development urging well meaning Ndi Anambra and politicians to look beyond political affiliations in contributing to the overall development of the state.

Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo however expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to contribute to the society. He said, “The lawn tennis court is part of our commitment in encouraging sports development in the state. We cannot excel in sports if we don’t have available facilities as well as the enabling environment hence my foundation deemed it necessary to begin with the construction of the premium tennis court”.

He noted that sports development was at the epicenter of his cardinal areas of development as he vies to govern Anambra State in 2021. Onunkwo equally used the opportunity to call on wealthy individuals in the state to invest in sports as a way of arresting youth unemployment.

Chairman of the Club, Chief Emeka Obidike thanked High Chief Onunkwo for his unprecedented benevolence praying God to bless him abundantly.

Present at the event included the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Austin Ejidike, party stalwarts, members of City Sports Club and friends of Onunkwo