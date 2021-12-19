There was jubilation in Abuja at the weekend as Andrew Ngige, the second son of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, graduated from the College of Medicine, University of Abuja.

This is the third successive graduation of Ngige’s children from different Nigerian medical schools within a period of 16 months.

It would be recalled that in September last year, Senator Ngige’s first son, Dr Ralph Chunny Ngige graduated from the College of Medicine, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Amaku Awka, Anambra State.

About ten months later, his daughter, Marilyn, graduated from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in July 2021.

Andrew who graduated from the UniAbuja Medical School last Friday (December 17, 2021) is the third made-in-Nigeria doctor to be produced by Senator Ngige and his wife, Evelyn, who are both Nigerian trained medical doctors.

Reacting in a terse message on the social media, the former Anambra State governor and ex-Senator, showered praises on God for this favour on his family.

He said: “Dear Friends, good evening. My 2nd son Andrew Nnamdi Ngige graduated today December 17th 2021 with an MB; BS degree from the College of Medicine University of Abuja.

“He will be the 3rd medical doctor child from myself and my wife Evelyn. Please join us to praise and thank God Almighty for this favour and to also thank all their teachers both medical and non- medical for assisting in the training of my ‘made in Nigeria’ doctors,” adding that they graduated in quick succession because of the COVID-19 dislocation of the academic calendar.