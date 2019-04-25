Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and former director general, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE), Dr. Emeka Eze, have been honoured by Alor women of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The honour was bestowed on the duo and others during the maiden mothers’ summit of Alor Women’s wing of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), yesterday.

President General of the association, Mrs. Grace Uche Nwoye said part of the reasons for the mothers’ summit was to honour Alor sons and daughters, who had made the community proud through their human and community developmental projects. She called on married women to be gainfully employed in order to support their husbands in meeting the family’s financial needs.

The association also called on illustrious sons and daughters of Alor to sponsor the association’s Trust Fund designed to empower indigent mothers and widows.

“We decided to recognise our sons and daughters, who kept outstanding records in areas like road construction, building houses for the poor, helping widows and indigent mothers, giving employment and scholarship to our children,” said Nwoye.