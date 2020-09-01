Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has described the life of Major General Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu (rtd) as a “noteworthy trajectory of a distinguished Career.”

In a congratulatory message to commemorate the 80th birthday anniversary of the elder statesman, the Minister noted that the distinguished career of the Major General didn’t span only the Armed Forces, but also the diplomatic front, politics, the public service and community service.

Ngige said his life is characterized by noteworthy achievements and dedication to the nation and humanity.

He said:”as a Minister of Labour and Employment you conceptualised and became the founding father of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in 1987 – an Agency with which to fight unemployment, and also introduced the policy of economic diplomacy to enhance Nigeria’s economic development in the world economic order at the then Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).”

He encouraged Senator Nwachukwu saying: “he should continue with his time tested record of purposefulness, honesty, forthrightness and integrity in promoting national unity as an elder statesman.”

He prayed that the “good Lord preserve you for many more years in good health and vibrancy so that you remain a source of inspiration to the younger generations.”