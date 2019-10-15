Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has commended the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) for promoting entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths through its youth empowerment initiative.

The Minister gave the commendation at a 3-day Youth Empowered Workshop in Abuja, sponsored by NBC where over 500 youths were trained on life and business skills between August 8 and 10.

The NBC Youth Empowered workshop is part of the Coca-Cola Hellenic global initiative designed to support over 1, 000,000 young people globally between the ages of 18-30 by 2025 to build life and business skills and long-lasting networks that would enable them transit to meaningful employment.

While declaring the workshop open in Abuja, Ngige who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Special Duties/Projects, Dr. Martina Nwordu, described the initiative as laudable, affirming that such platform would greatly ignite entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerian youths.

He further stated that it was gratifying to note that private sector businesses like NBC was taking the lead in initiatives that would enhance the potential of the teeming Nigerian youths to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The Minister, who urged participants to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the company disclosed that the Federal Government remains committed to solving unemployment challenges in the country.

He said: “I am very happy that you all chose to be here today, to empower yourselves and I want to reassure you all that the Ministry of Labour is totally committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths of this country”, she said.