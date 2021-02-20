From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has fired back at the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, describing him as an expired politician seeking relevance in the Anambra political space ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Ngige was reacting to the media statement where Umeh was quoted as describing him as a boastful politician who wallows in self-deceit even as he often losses polls every election year in the state.

Umeh had said: “He has boasted repeatedly and on each occasion, we defeated him to stupor. APGA as a party has a structure in every corner in Anambra State. He is boasting that he must take power from APGA and flush us out on November 6. After all his boasts in the previous elections, he has always lost his ward. And on November 6, 2021, he will lose his ward again.”

But speaking with journalists in his community, Alor in Idemilli South Local Government Area of the state shortly after revalidating his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alor Ward 1, the minister simply described Umeh as an empty vessel and abandoned politician who has lost political relevance in the state.

Ngige said: “But they have never defeated me in my own ward. So, when they talk like that, you know that they’re empty vessels making very loud noise. So, I don’t know what he is talking about. He is trying to scheme himself into the political equation of the state but he has been forgotten. He is an abandoned man. He is an abandoned politician.”

Commenting on the alleged hijack of the revalidation and registration exercise of the party by a certain politician in the state, Ngige said that the allegations were not true.