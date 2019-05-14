Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Mr. Ozongige Nwachukwu has described the minister as a man of sound mind.

He said ASUU president could not be referring to the minister when he urged President Buhari to conduct a psychiatric test for incoming ministers.

“Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige is a man of sound mind. Only a sound mind could do what he did on the NSITF issue which cumulated in today’s inauguration of the board,” he said in a telephone interview.

Ozongige said that the steps taken to reposition NSITF by the Minister were made possible because of the ingenuity which could be found in a sound body and mind personified by Dr. Ngige.

“Those steps have placed NSITF in a solid ground that turning around its fortunes for good will not be difficult to achieve. They are products of sound mind.

“Take your mind back to Pre–2015 when the company was struggling to pay it’s workers salaries, when it was failing in its statutory duties, when N2 billion was stolen in one day, to reverse such misfortune needs someone with a sound mind in a sound body, this is what the Minister has achieved before the board composition and today’s inauguration,” Ngige’s media aide said.