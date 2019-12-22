James Ojo, Abuja, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and Minister of State, Festus Keyamo(SAN) have condoled with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the family of the late Senator Ben Uwajumogu over his sudden death.

Ngige and Keyamo, who led the management and staff of the ministry on a condolence visit to the National Assembly and the family home of the deceased, described the late Uwajumogu as a patriotic Nigerian, a team player whose integrity robbed off positively on every assigned responsibility.

Ngige said: “Ben’s death is tragic and dreadful, not because death has ceased to be a debt commonly owed by mankind, but because he dropped dead alive! The minister recalled that the late Senator was in his office on Monday where they had discussion more than two hours as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Labour and Employment.”

The two ministers later left for the house of the late Senator to condole with the widow, children and other family members, charging them to remain steadfast in their faith in God Almighty.

Similarly, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo state and a Chieftain of to the All Progressives Congress, Prince Eze Madumere, has described the death of Senator Uwajumogu as a terrible loss to the entire people of the state and All Progressives Congress (APC) family.

Madumere, who Spoke through his Special Adviser on Media Publicity, Uche Onwuchekwa, said Uwajumogu’s death was a big loss to Imo people, All Progressives Congress family and Nigeria at large