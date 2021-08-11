Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has accused the Director General of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, of displaying grave ignorance and crass emptiness on the ongoing strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the standoff between Kaduna government and organised labour.

Ngige described the statement credited to Lukman in the media as “nauseating, malicious and nonsensical.”

Lukman had in his statement claimed that the lethargic responses of Dr. Ngige and his Health counterpart, Dr. Osagie Enahire, culminated in the strikes in the health sector and consequent loss of lives.

But, reacting in a statement by his media office signed by Emmanuel Nzomiwu, Ngige said the PGF DG must have spoken either out of ignorance or malicious intent to smear the two respected members of the federal cabinet who had put in sleepless nights, in meaningful negotiations, to ensure industrial peace in the sector at this critical period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was shocking and outrageously incredible for somebody in his right mind to say the two ministers, who are both experienced medical doctors, were unable to proactively pre-empt strikes in the health sector.

Ngige claimed there was no strike notice from NARD in accordance with the Trade Disputes Act as there was nothing like resumption of a suspended strike. He posited that invoking Section 43 of the Act, which states in part that for the period a worker withdraws his services, his employers have the right not to pay his wages is in order.

Ngige maintained that as essential workers, the resident doctors are not expected to go on strike without giving at least 15 days notice.

“Ab initio, on 31st of January, 2021 NARD issued notice of strike detailing their demands and were invited by the Minister with the first meeting held in February. Further meetings in which their employers, the Ministry of Health was invited.

These meetings culminated in signing of a Memorandum of Action on 31st of March 2021. The NARD President fell ill during the discussion and left but his Deputy and Secretary, signed the MOA. They were happy and Government agreed to look at this MOA. To the chagrin of all, by April 1, same NARD declared a strike, worse on the eve of Easter.

“They were brought back and expressed misgivings in some areas in the MOA and re-negotiation started. They also accepted that some of the issues they held were in error. So, by April 9, both the Government and NARD signed an addendum to areas of the resident doctors concern and fixed timelines for those things to be actualised and they were all actualised.

“ Their Residency Training Fund was paid and the issue of House officers addressed because to the satisfaction of NARD. The recruitment of house officers after they is now being handled online by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to ensure a level playing applicant for all applicant doctors. you are now to be placed in teaching hospitals.

“As of today, over N3 billion has been released for Residency Training Fund. They submitted names and payment started. NARD however claim that about 114 house officers from that stream have not been paid nationally, out of over 40 hospitals that are Federal Government owned. This is not inclusive of state owned hospitals . Unfortunately, all the blames are being heaped on the Federal government. Some of the 114 are people who have supplied details that are not correct. But 114 is an infinitesimal number. Of course, they have been asked to resubmit these details.

“On the issue of those removed from the scheme of service, Ngige noted that House officers had never been on the scheme of service, which is a career path for doctors in the civil service which ought not include internship doctors who may decide not to practice at the end of their training.

After all, pharmacists, nurses and physiotherapists are equally doing internship. In spite, there is a salary wage structure that has captured that entry point for doctors; MSS 1 . Therefore, nothing has gone off the monies due to them.

Commissioners for Health from the 36 states and FCT in their council on establishment, asked their Chairperson, the Head of Service of the Federation for a circular that all the interns in the civil service should be removed from the scheme of service for that one year. This certainly cannot be the grievance of doctors as it did not touch their earnings.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.