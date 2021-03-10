Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritising infrastructure development even with the prevailing lean national resources.

He said with less resources compared to the previous era, the well-considered development agenda of the Buhari administration which prioritises infrastructures, has led to development springing up in every part of the country more than ever.

“This government is battling lean budget as a consequence of reasons we all are familiar with, prime among which is dwindling national resources, yet Buhari is giving Nigerians more critical infrastructures than the previous governments that enjoyed abundance,” Ngige said.

The minister spoke on behalf of the people of the South East, yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway Project, Bonny Deep Seaport And Railway Industrial Park, according to a statement from his media office in Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to President Buhari for remembering South East in critical infrastructure decisions.

“We thank President Buhari who even with the lean resources of the country today, far less than what was available to the last government, decided that infrastructure, especially ports, roads, railway and power will be cardinal.

“We are grateful the South East is remembered in the distribution of these infrastructures. Whether the gauge of this railway is broad, narrow, single or double as some detractors have been trying to seek attention with, it will take our people to their various destinations. It will take me to my destination,” he said.

Ngige also thanked the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, for the inclusion of the South East in the project.