By Darlington Anule

Penultimate week, while students were taking NECO/WAEC examination, the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum(PGF) Salihu Lukman provided those of them offering literature in English, a typical example of irony . Lukman in a media tirade, accused the Ministers of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and that of Health, Dr. Ehanire of lethargy that spurred the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors(NARD). He further blamed Ngige for the incendiary dispute between the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Kaduna State Government. Being a member of the APC and the handler of the secretariat of the 23 State Governors of the party that also leads the Federal Government, his intervention was easily mistaken for a self- purge.

However, while his tirade made headlines , an uncelebrated but decisive counter came from the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) who took the public space to eulogize Ngige on his birthday which came the same day . Signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, NLC, the nation’s apex labour centre described Ngige as a forthright leader who is keen on result. “ You have borne the burden of leadership with equanimity and without shirking your responsibility, especially at the Federal Ministry of Labour, where it is all work and only work! We note with sincerity that in spite of the deluge of disputes brought before you every other day, you have never lost your cool under pressure.”

Yes, Ngige kept his cool probably because he felt Lukman is simply a gnat looking for a flesh to bite. Reason is that a typical Ngige was missing in a statement released by his office in response. However, what is outstanding is the contrast of the two quarters that delivered the parallel judgement on Ngige. Lukman was sequestered in the comfort of his office at the PGF, ostensibly alienated from the realities in the world of work. But the NLC who knows better, dwells in trenches, in eternal vigilance with the people . I therefore leave the judgement to the public . But here lies the big irony, which I tend to stretch with more facts, from a casual survey of the reportage of the Ministry in the major dailies, since January 2021. The reason is to either align or dislodge the minds of the public from Lukman’s thesis on Ngige.

On April 17, 2021 , one of the headlines in the Guardian newspaper read, “ NARD extols Ngige for timely resolution of doctors’ strike,” while a similar item in The Cable has , “ Resident Doctors ‘grateful’, describe Ngige as ‘medical elder of repute. The Sun wasn’t different that day, “ NARD commends Ngige for resolution of doctors’ strike . On April 23, “ Presidency commends Ngige for resolving Kaduna , labour face-off,” was in one of the pages of the Sun newspaper while Thisday simply wrote in a rider, “Kaduna; Presidency Commends Ngige.” On April 28, Vanguard reported, “ JUSUN apologises to Ngige over unfriendly labour conduct,” while Premium Times wrote, “ JUSUN apologises to Minister over walkout by members.” Also in the Pulse of June 2, was an item , “PASAN apologises to Ngige, ask him to re-start conciliation.” On June 14, The Guardian had “ JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike.” On July 23 of the Pulse was “ Union of Pensioners apologises to Ngige over members unethical conduct. On July 22, a headline in Vanguard newspaper , declared, “ Nigeria will be better with more people like Ngige.” It was also reported in the Nation, Leadership and Thisday newspapers .

The Ministry is a heavily reported one because of the torrents of issues thereof but I decided to sift only these to enable readers see the farce and not just the irony in Lukman’s postulation. It is impossible that Ngige is not successfully proactive and still receives such an uncommon commendation from the ever restive labour unions. Lukman is ignorant of the issues he took on simply put. The NLC/Kaduna crisis would have engulfed the entire nation but for the timely intervention of Ngige who apprehended it on the third day, summoning both parties to Abuja. He had earlier conciliated a similar face off when hundreds of unqualified teachers were sacked . The meeting was attended by Governor El-Rufai in Abuja. But who doesn’t know the frosty relationship between both parties since 2017 that Lukman should scapegoat Ngige ? Anyway, the dispute has today been conciliated with the submission of the preliminary reports of the bipartite committee, bringing the prospects of a final nail on the coffin the dispute nearer .

To be honest, Nigerians are worried that doctors are on strike at a time the nation is battling the third wave of Covid-19, compounded by the outbreak of cholera in some states . They are even more worried how incessant doctors’ strike has become but the frequency is not an indicator of how badly government has failed the health sector. Government’s efforts have rather been upbeat as proved by fidelity to the Memorandum of Action with NARD. But it appears doctors open new flank as issues are being taken on. The decision of the National Council on Establishment given effect by the circular from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation which excised years of internship and the NYSC from the service years for doctors is at the request of the State governments . But even that has zero effect on the emoluments of the doctors already captured in CONMESS 1 and above and in the overall 35 service years. But how will an action initiated by the federating states badger services at the federal government hospitals if not a case of weaponizing even an extraneous cause?

Besides, the case of the Residency Training Fund(RTF) already given flesh and blood by RTF Act 2018 is another sore matter which scores a no case against the doctors. The federal government already has an act in place and the onus falls on the states to domesticate theirs. Again, why should doctors in the federal hospitals be on strike over this? Also, evidence from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation shows that residency training fund for 2021 is captured in the service wide votes already signed into law by the President and movement of funds to various subheads ongoing. Should NARD be on strike on account of that too? That IPPIS experiences challenges which all of us know and payment to 114 out of over 3000 resident doctors got faulty, about 2% failure rate; is it enough for NARD to be on strike? Even at that, house and medical officers are not members of NARD , therefore should be outside the agitation by NARD, especially as the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria stated that he has paid up to July, all house doctors who properly enrolled through an online portal, that seamlessly eliminated favoritism.

So where is Lukman coming from? Whither the balderdash about Ngige’s lethargy being responsible for the strike? What is more appalling is that he is a highly placed official of the ruling APC, who leads the think-thank of its governors . Question then is , what does he advise the governors on, if he doesn’t know simple facts as these ? What blueprint does he build for them? Any wonder the loitering mess in some of the states, rudderless without defining features of an ideological platform that Lukman’s office ought to give together with his party. Such office should be for a savvy technocrat than a politician who passes reckless and unsupportable judgement and whose upward mobility on issues will be unassailable. He has failed woefully.

Bigger ignorance is his suggestion Ngige should migrate issues to the Industrial court . Meaning that he wants Nigeria crippled as courts provide no fast remedy, and achieves less than conciliation does . Imagine what would have happened if Ngige had allowed the strike by judiciary and parliamentary staff move to the industrial court . Courts and State Houses of Assembly would have still been under lock and key. Is Lukman aware that Ngige has transmitted NARD’s strike to the industrial court which adjourned it to September 15? Does Lukman know the implication if Ngige folds hands and allow the slow turning wheel of the court to the end?

• Anule, a labour activist, writes from Abuja