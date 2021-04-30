The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have clashed over the accuracy of the NBS unemployment statistics.

Ngige had questioned the accuracy of the statistics, calling for a review of the methodology deployed by the agency as he claimed the World Bank had stated that the NBS methodology for calculating unemployment rate was not correct.

Reacting to the Minister’s statement, the NBS faulted Ngige stating that the World Bank has denied making any such comments, saying rather that the world bank has continually commended it’s methodology.

The minister, while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) had said: “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”

Responding to the statement, the official Twitter handle of the NBS said: “The World Bank has denied making any such statement and rather together with the economic advisory committee affirmed its confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with @nigerianstat. The World Bank can be contacted if in doubt.”

Several prominent Nigerians on social media have reacted to the clash between the two governments bodies, calling the Minister crafty and deceptive. Several others have called out both the Minister and the NBS as being irresponsible.

Twitter handler, @firstladyship said: “What Ngige just did is a prelude to an assault on the NBS (the last remaining institution) yet to be destroyed by the Buhari Regime. Apart from his attempt to politicize NBS statistics, I think this is a clickbait. Ngige is banking on the gullibility of Southern intellectuals.”

“Chris Ngige tried to politicise the Unemployment Data generated by the NBS. But the NBS won’t have non of that. They mounted a robust defense. I am waiting on the World Bank to put the final nail on the coffin. Shame on Ngige.”