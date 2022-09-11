From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has requested for an order of the Court for Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members to resume work in their various universities while the issues in dispute are being addressed by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

After talks between the union and the Federal Ministry of Education fell through, Ngige sent the ASUU protracted strike to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for resolution.

The referral instrument addressed to the Registrar of NICN was dated September 8, 2022 and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun,

At the weekend.

In the matter billed for mention by 9.am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Ngige asked the NICN to inquire into the legality or otherwise of the ongoing prolonged strike by ASUU leadership and members that had continued even after apprehension by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

He also asked the court to interpret in its entirety the provisions of Section 18 LFN 2004, especially as it applies to the cessation of strike once a trade dispute is apprehended by the Minister of Labour and Employment and conciliation is ongoing.

Other requests are as follows: “Interpret the provisions of Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act, Cap T8. LFN 2004, titled “Special Provision with Respect to payment of wages during Strikes and Lock-outs,” specifically dealing with the rights of employees/workers during the period of any strike or lock-out. Can ASUU or any other union that embarked on strike be asking to be paid salaries even with clear provisions of the law.

“Determine whether ASUU members are entitled to emoluments or “strike pay” during their period of strike, which commenced on February 14, 2022, moreso in view of our national law as provided in Section 43 of the TDA and the International Labour Principles on the right to strike as well as the decisions of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association on the Subject.”

“Determine whether ASUU has the right to embark on strike over disputes as is the case in this instance by compelling the Federal Government to employ its own University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the payment of the wages of its members as against the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) universally used by the Federal Government in the nation for payment of wages of all her employees in the Federal Government Public Service of which university workers including ASUU members are part of or even where the government via NITDA subjected ASUU and their counterpart, Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll Systems (UPPPS) software to integrity test (vulnerability and stress test) and they failed.” The statement disclosed .

The Federal Government further requested that the court examine the degree to which ASUU’s requests have been met since the union and government signed a Memorandum of Action (MOA) in 2020.

The demands include the funding for revitalisation of public universities as per 2009 agreement, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) payments, state universities proliferation and constitution of visitation panels and release of white paper on the report of the visitation panels. The others are the reconstitution of the government renegotiation team for renegotiation of 2009 agreement, which was renegotiated 2013/2014, due for renegotiation 2018/2019 and the migration of ASUU members from IPPIS to its own UTAS, which is currently on test at NITDA.