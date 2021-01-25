The raging war of words between former governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige and the incumbent, Willy Obiano, on who has served the state better, has taken a dramatic turn with the former governor described as an opportunist who rode to power on a tiger’s back and eventually ended up in its stomach.

Shrugging off Ngige’s endless attacks on the incumbent, James Eze, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano said it was unrealistic to expect Ngige to conduct himself like a statesman since he came to power through the back door to rub shame on a highly exalted office.

“Until governor Obiano assumed office, Ngige was generally considered a pariah in government circles in the state. But Obiano restored his full honours as a former governor in a gesture of brotherhood and love and gave him a place in the official memory of the state. But rather than show gratitude, Ngige has allowed his blind pursuit of vendetta against the traditional ruler of his hometown drive him into an avoidable ego war with the governor.”

“Decent folks have often wondered why Ngige always conveniently forgets that he is a wrong moral example for democracy. He often forgets that he is a sad reminder of what a people should never allow – a brazen subversion of their will. The only memory Ngige left the people is that of brigandage, the burning of public property and the debasement of the exalted office of a governor. His misadventure in power remains the darkest chapter in Nigeria’s democratic narrative. It is appalling. It is something that is best forgotten. But Ngige wants to reopen it!.”

“It would be unfair to attempt to compare Ngige’s achievements which do not go beyond a handful of roads in Idemmili to Governor Obiano’s stellar performance. It is excusable since his presence in office was an accident of history. However, we must remember that governor Obiano came into office with a blueprint. Obiano’s mission in government is to make Anambra State a socially stable, business friendly environment that would attract both indigenes and foreigners to seek wealth creating opportunities. His Vision on the other hand is to make the state the first choice investment destination and a hub for industrialisation and commercial activities.

“Today, the vestiges of criminality left behind by Ngige have all been wiped out. Anambra has repeatedly been rated as Nigeria’s safest state. Unlike what happened during Ngige’s interregnum when men and women of substance fled from the state for fear of their lives, traditional marriages, cultural festivals and big musical concerts are regularly held in Anambra these days.”