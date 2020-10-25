The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) Amaku Awka, Anambra State was excited recently as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, splashed cash prizes on its best graduating medical students and lecturers.

In an atmosphere filled with joy and fanfare, Senator Ngige who is also a medical doctor, gave out cash on the deserving students and all the lecturers at the induction/graduation ceremony for the 52 graduands of the school, held in Awka.

A statement issued from the minister’s media office in Abuja on Friday, said two best graduating students of Medicine and Surgery received N250,000 each, totalling N500,000, while the overall best graduating student received N500,000.

The best in 2nd MB and 3rd MB( Community Medicine) and the best in Paediatrics, smiled home with N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Ngige presented N1 million to all the students in the graduating class and another N1 million to all the lecturers that graduated the students despite the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The minister’s son, Dr Raphael Chunny Ngige was among the 52 graduands inducted into the medical profession at the colourful ceremony.