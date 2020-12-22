Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to spearhead efforts towards the inclusion of rural hospital visitation in the residency training programme for doctors in Nigeria.

Ngige said this at Alor Health Centre, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, while flagging off the 2020 edition of free medical outreach programme of his foundation, Senator Chris Ngige Foundation, in collaboration with NARD.

A statement by Ngige’s media office in Abuja, yesterday, quoted the minister as appealing to the doctors to make it possible for people in the rural areas to start having good medical system.

“There are 1,000 health centres like this (Alor Health Centre) in Nigeria that have been rebuilt and furnished but nobody is operating in them now. I am one of those who said you can arrange for medical doctors to go to those rural health centres, either they are living there or visiting. You must have a way of visiting every community,” Ngige said.

The former Anambra State governor said by doing so, NARD must have created a reputation for itself now that it has gotten the funds and everything needed for medical training.

“Let the curricular change so that doctors should be going into the rural areas to do what we can call an elective period, whether it is three months in every visitation. Let us make rural posting a mandatory part of the residency training programme because there are cases that cannot come to the teaching hospitals.They cannot afford it,” he said.