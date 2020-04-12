James Ojo, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator(Dr ) Chris Ngige has extended his best wishes and God’s protection to Nigerians, especially now that the world was confronted with the Coronavirus disease pandemic.

In an Easter message to Nigerians, Ngige expressed his heartfelt gratitude and that of the Federal Government to all those that have contributed towards the fight against COVID-19, either directly in cash or kind, and those who provided the work-force in various fronts of the battle against the deadly disease.

He equally thanked and praised the Lagos State Government and FCT Administration and her workers both being at the epicenters of this highly infectious disease.

He equally praised the various state governments and workers in other states for keeping faith with the Federal Government through their relentless efforts to ensure that the country contains and defeats the deadly pandemic as quickly as possible.

Ngige, a Medical Doctor, particularly commended healthcare professionals and workers in various unions namely the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Nurses and Midwives under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and various other healthcare professionals who are in the first line of defence.

He assured them of Federal Government appreciation and solidarity promising that government would continue to provide more vital personal protective equipment (PPE) and also provide insurance cover for them against hazards, infirmity, disability and even death occasioned by this disease in the course of their work in consonance with the Employee Compensation Act( ECA) 2010, which makes for adequate compensation to them and their family members in case of any eventuality in the course of work which in this situation is in the discharge of their duties in the fight against COVID-19.