Former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has advised Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, to dissipate his energy on how to make Nigeria work rather than engage in mischief as he is to old for it.

Obi reacted through his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, to a statements by Ngige that he was ashamed of the quality of roads constructed by Obi and Willy Obiano, his successor.

Obienyem advised Ngige against comparing his government with that of Obi, saying that the people of the state know the difference between the two.

“Where will the comparison start? Is it health, where Ngige did nothing? Is it education, where Ngige did nothing? Is it commerce and industry, where Ngige did nothing? Is it the provision of infrastructure, where all he did was to cause the burning down of the state? Is it our relationship with donor agencies? Where? What is most condemnable in Ngige’s attacks are the lies he tells just to bring Obi down. How could he mention roads such as Abatete-Nteje-Aguleri-Otuocha and Igboukwu-Ezenifite-Umunze, Iseeke roads and deliberately forgot that Obi did greater portions of those roads?”

Obienyem said majority of roads Obi did, like the Umueze-Anam-Nmiata road was done by RCC, Anyamelu and Onitsha by Nigercat, Headbridge-Upper Iweka by the CCC were of high standard.