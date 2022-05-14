By Vincent Kalu

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race, saying, he took the decision in the overall interest of the nation, and to assist President Muhammadu Buhari and the government weather the difficult last lap in the life of the administration.

In a press statement he personally signed and dated May 13, 2022, the former governor of Anambra State emphasised that his declaration for president was sequel to pressure on him from his constituents, political associates, friends and other well meaning Nigerians, “who felt I possess the necessary qualifications and experience for the job. Some of these supporters even taxed themselves to procure the Expression of Interest/Nomination Forms of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for me. The forms however are yet to be filled and submitted.

“Today, 13th May, 2022, I had an audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May, 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, I will not be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary.

“I took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“I have since communicated this decision to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“My constitutes, political associates and well wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”