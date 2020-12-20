From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some residents of Alor community, the hometown of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have kicked against the lifting of suspension on their monarch, Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, by Governor Willie Obiano.

They said that irrespective of that development, Okonkwo’s kingship had been rejected by the community as he was allegedly imposed on them by some forces in the community.

They made it clear that he was not their traditional ruler, insisting, however, that the community now has a new monarch in the person of Igwe Ebelechukwu Chukwumesili.

Okonkwo and 11 other traditional rulers in the state were suspended for one year by Obiano few months ago, for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with Prince Arthur Eze “without permission from the state government.”

Governor Obiano, however, lifted the suspension on some of the monarchs while three others were reportedly dethroned by him.

President-general of Alor People’s Assembly (APA), Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, in a statement, said that Okonkwo was imposed on the community by some individuals against the wish of the people.

Igbonwa said: “Most of us are already aware that the Anambra State Government has lifted the suspension it placed months ago on some traditional rulers, including the self-styled and purported traditional ruler of Alor, Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo.

“This is the wisdom of the Executive Governor of Anambra State and, therefore, the decision of Government of the State. As law abiding citizens, we assure our respect and loyalty.

“However, what the Alor People’s Assembly cannot certainly assure or stop is the “passive resistance” of the people of Alor to this six-year-old imposition, re-enacted by the extant restoration of certificate to Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo as a traditional ruler.

“The reason is that every ruler needs the acquiescence of the subjects to be. Unfortunately, Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo has none and, therefore, cannot be. We dare say that by the reason and decision of the overwhelming majority of Alor people, he is not our traditional ruler! Certificate makes no Igwe, just as the hood makes no monk. Only the will of the people, clearly expressed in the sovereign power does.”